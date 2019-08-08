COCOA, Fla. — An overnight arson fire tore through a building where more than a dozen children were having a birthday sleepover just days before the new school year, authorities say.

The 14 children had gone to bed around 3 a.m. Thursday and were woken up just a few hours later by the fire that burned throughout the three-unit apartment building on the 1000 block of Counts Street in Cocoa.

The building now has burned walls, broken glass, and numerous items that can’t be salvaged.

There were almost two dozen people total in the three units when the fire broke out. Some of the children not only lost a good night's sleep but most of their school supplies they'd recently gotten for the upcoming school year.

Photos of the Cocoa fire believed to be caused by an arsonist.

No one was hurt, authorities said.

"I thought this was going to be like the day where I just enjoy with my cousins," said Ariel Chapman, who begins fifth grade Monday. "It turns out that whoever did that, he just ruined the party. I lost my phone, my blanket, my shoes, my covers... Everything in there is burned."

Taffy Daniels lives with her niece in the unit, which was hosting the birthday party. She said all she could think about was saving the children and getting them out of the burning building.

"It was real scary," Daniels said. "My concern mostly was for the kids. I was trying to make sure all of them got out, pushing them out the door, just to forget about everything, because it was in flames."

Randy Jones has been arrested by the Cocoa Police Department. He is charged with Arson 1st Deg Structure/Vehicle People Present.

Briniah Brown, who also begins the fifth grade Monday, described several of the items she lost in the fire.

"Clothes, shoes, phones, school supplies, and a house," Brown said.

According to the State Fire Marshal, 30-year-old Randy Jones has been arrested on arson charges in connection with the fire. An off-duty Brevard County Sheriff's deputy was driving by and happened to see the smoke and flames and a man standing outside, watching the fire.

Cocoa Police said that if that deputy didn't happen to be at the right place at the right time, everyone in the building could have died.

If you'd like to help the families recover some of their lost belongings, head to this online fundraising page .