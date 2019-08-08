TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Eighteen months after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida lawmakers are continuing their efforts to bolster school safety. New legislation (HB 23/SB 70) would require 'panic alarms' to be installed in the state's public schools.

Here's five questions answered about panic alarms, including why the mandate is happening now and how soon could it be debated in the state legislature:

1. What are panic alarms?

Similar to the silent alarm buttons installed in many banks, panic alarms would serve as discrete links between faculty and local law enforcement agencies. They would enable school personnel to immediately notify first responders of emergency situations, including shootings.

2. Where did the inspiration for the bill come from?

While mandating panic alarms has been discussed at some length in Tallahassee, a springtime trade mission to Israel led by Gov. Ron DeSantis helped drive home their effectiveness. The lawmakers who joined the governor on the trip were invited to tour a Tel Aviv school that was equipped with an alarm enabling faculty to summon the presence of a local police squad within mere seconds.

The Israeli system could serve as a model for the implementation of panic alarms in Florida.

3. How many panic alarms would be installed?

The legislation would require alarms to be installed in every building on every public school campus, meaning thousands of alarms would have to be operational by the bill's effective date of July 1, 2020.

4. How much would the effort cost, and how would that cost be paid?

The legislation has yet to undergo a fiscal impact analysis, so the cost of the proposal is unknown. The state has been providing school districts funds to help harden their security infrastructure, so much of the proposed installations could be paid for by Tallahassee.

5. When might the legislation be debated?

Lawmakers will return to Tallahassee in September for committee hearings ahead of the 2020 legislative session, which begins in January.