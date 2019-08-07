NATIONWIDE — Walgreens plans to close about 200 stores across the country, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Walgreens bought about half of competitor Rite Aid 's stores two years ago, expanding its number of U.S. stores to more than 9,500, a CNN report said. The announced closures would be less than 3 percent of the total number of stores.

The closures will cause a "minimal disruption to customers and patients," Walgreens said, according to CNN.

The SEC filing , dated Tuesday, says parent company, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. had previously announced it would close 200 Boots stores in the United Kingdom.

The company expects to save $1.5 billion annually by the end of fiscal year 2022, according to the regulatory filing.

Walgreens hasn't yet announced the locations that will be closed. It also hasn't said whether employees will be laid off or offered jobs at other stores.

When we find out which locations are targeted for closure, we'll update this article.

Information from CNN was used in this report.