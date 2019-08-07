ORLANDO, Fla. — Some World War II veterans from Central Florida are taking a trip to New Orleans, courtesy of a celebrity.

World War II veterans take trip to New Orleans sponsored by Gary Sinise

Soaring Valor program is part of foundation that supports military veterans

Sinise was on hand to send the veterans off from Orlando airport

The veterans flew out of Orlando International Airport on Wednesday — which just happens to be Purple Heart Day — as part of actor Gary Sinise's Soaring Valor program.

The program is taking the veterans to visit the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

"I think it's critical," said Sinise, who was on hand to greet and send off the veterans. "There was never a time where freedom was more thinly on the line than during World War II. It's important for the 'Greatest Generation' to pass those stories down to the younger generations. That's why we put these field trips on."

As part of the trip, the veterans will be able to look back at their contributions on a war that changed the world.