ORLANDO, Fla. — A sorority chapter at the University of Central Florida will start the fall semester under suspension on accusations of misconduct, underage drinking, and other serious charges.

Alpha Delta Pi accused of a slew of charges

Sorority member said sisters encouraged underage drinking

Member said chapter leadership took no disciplinary action

The UCF chapter of Alpha Delta Pi was put on interim organizational suspension in July after a sorority member filed a complaint with a member of the UCF faculty.

The report shows a pattern of misconduct tied to alcohol use, and underage drinking. It includes a lewd picture of a sorority sister who was drunk at the time, which was posted on a sorority group chat. Also posted in the sorority group chat was offers to sell a Florida driver's license, which the sorority member who reported the case said it was done to help facilitate underage drinking.

The sorority member who filed the report with UCF said she had reported the incidents to the chapter leadership and UCF's Office of Fraternities and Sororities, but no disciplinary action was taken. She also said at least one sorority leader had slandered her for filing reports.

Based on the report, which included copies of group chat conversations and other emails, UCF suspended ADPi in July on the following charges:

Violation of local, state and/or federal laws

Academic misconduct, related to charges of selling acemic material or helping students violate academic behavior standards

Alcohol related misconduct

Drug related misconduct

Harmful behavior

Disruptive conduct

Possessing and/or providing false and misleading information and/or falsifaction of university records.

The suspension means UCF's ADPi chapter can't participate in fundraisers, socials, mixers, intramural competitions, recruitment, receptions, service projects, conferences.

The case is still under investigation at UCF, so the school will not comment on the case itself.

In a statement from the national ADPi office, a spokesperson said it was working closely with the university, The behavior in question does not align with our values or our high standards of academic excellence."