NEW YORK - A large crowd in Times Square was sent scrambling for cover Tuesday night after loud sounds rang out.

Many thought it to be gun shots, but the sounds actually were from a motorcycle backfiring.

Authorities say nine people were treated for injuries, and two others refused medical attention.

WATCH: A large crowd of people scrambled for cover in #TimesSquare just before 10 p.m. last night after loud sounds many thought were gun shots rang out. (via @EarthCam) https://t.co/qubJHXRPtu pic.twitter.com/LTn8gw6pWz — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) August 7, 2019

Amid recent mass shootings incidents and other gun violence here in the city, many remain on edge.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. in the heart of the Theatre District.

Many ran seeking shelter, including inside nearby theaters where live performances were happening.

Stopped our show tonight due to a motorcycle backfire that was mistaken for a bomb or a shooting. Screaming civilians tried to storm our theater for safety. The audience started screaming and the cast fled the stage. This is the world we live in. This cannot be our world. — Gideon Glick (@gidglick) August 7, 2019

Within an hour the NYPD assured the public that Times Square was indeed safe and the sound was just from a motorcycle backfiring.

Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the scare on Twitter, confirming that the area was safe. He added that nobody "should have to live in constant fear of gun violence."