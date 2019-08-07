NEW YORK - A large crowd in Times Square was sent scrambling for cover Tuesday night after loud sounds rang out.
Many thought it to be gun shots, but the sounds actually were from a motorcycle backfiring.
Authorities say nine people were treated for injuries, and two others refused medical attention.
Amid recent mass shootings incidents and other gun violence here in the city, many remain on edge.
The incident happened just before 10 p.m. in the heart of the Theatre District.
Many ran seeking shelter, including inside nearby theaters where live performances were happening.
Within an hour the NYPD assured the public that Times Square was indeed safe and the sound was just from a motorcycle backfiring.
Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the scare on Twitter, confirming that the area was safe. He added that nobody "should have to live in constant fear of gun violence."