KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An elderly woman in Kissimmee with a house in need of repairs will not have as much to worry about this hurricane season.

The home belongs to Vivian Brinson, an 80-year-old woman that has lived in the house for the past 25 years was selected through an application process for the reconstruction.

Brinson applied for SHIP, State Housing Initiatives Partnership funds through the city of Kissimmee. Once granted, the Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County demolished her whole house and rebuilt it.

The entire project cost $168,388 and was covered using SHIP funds. It took approximately six months to complete.

The City of Kissimmee places a 30-year deferred forgivable loan on the properties that participate in the Demolition and Reconstruction Program. The loan will become due and payable if:

The property goes into foreclosure Death of all recipients on the mortgage Rental of the property Sale of the property prior to the 30-year anniversary of closing on property Cash equity is taken out within the 30-year loan term

Florida Housing administers the SHIP (State Housing Initiatives Partnership) program, which provides funds to local governments based on population as an incentive to create partnerships that produce and preserve affordable homeownership and multifamily housing to serve very low and moderate income families.