With no hands an electric car steers itself around the Brooklyn Navy Yard and comes to a full stop without a foot stepping on the brakes. It's a new system of self-driving cars at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Six autonomous vehicles will operate a continuous loop, carrying people between the NYC Ferry stop on the East River and a main gate on Cumberland Street.

"The Optimus vehicle really provides an important last mile connection between when New Yorkers get off the ferry and then the Optimus vehicle connects them to the street network which is about a 12 minute walk if you're on foot. But in the cars it's only a couple of minutes,” said Brooklyn Navy Yard’s Chief Development Officer Johanna Greenbaum.

The Boston-based company Optimus Ride has been testing the cars here this summer in preparation for Wednesday's debut. The company says the Navy Yard is a great location to showcase its technology. The 300-acre campus is full of cars, trucks, pedestrians and cyclists to navigate, but the cars are equipped with sensors and other equipment to detect and adjust to what's happening on the road.

"There's one on the back and two on the front. In addition to that the car has eight sets of cameras that work very much like eyes,” said Greenbaum.

"We use cameras. We use laser scanners. We also use other things called inertial measurement that helps us to measure the slope and pitch of the road for example. And we also measure the rotation of the wheels of the cars,” said Optimus Ride Founder and CEO Ryan Chin.

The cars will operate on a pre-programmed route and adhere to the Navy Yard's speed limit of 15 miles an hour, although they can go as fast as 25 miles-per-hour. While the cars are billed as driver-less, Optimus Ride says two people will sit in the front seat, one as a so-called test ambassador to explain to riders what is going on, the other a software operator to monitor and collect data.

"There's a blind spot on the right side, making sure there's no pedestrians in our way before we move on again,” said R.J. the VP of Engineering at Optimus Ride.

The Optimus Ride cars will be running on the NYC Ferry schedule here at the Navy Yard from seven in the morning until about 10 at night.

Navy Yard officials say they expect the 500 or so passengers visiting the Navy Yard daily to try out this new free high tech shuttle service. And encourage all New Yorkers to take a test run too.