ORLANDO, Fla. — South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a Democratic candidate for President, was in Orlando for a series of events to help build support and campaign funding on Wednesday.

Buttigieg scheduled to hold private event with Puerto Rican community

Leads with more than $24.8 million raised as of mid-July

Buttigieg has already qualified for third debate

While Buttigieg trails in the numerous polls, he is leading the crowded field of candidates in fundraising.

Buttigieg is scheduled to hold a private afternoon listening session with members of Orlando's Puerto Rican community, who were displaced from their homes after Hurricane Maria .

He will then attend what has been dubbed as a grassroots rally with supporters in Orlando.

Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky and survivors of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting will be in attendance at this event.

Buttigieg has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, saying it is time for gun reform to happen.

"You begin with the fact that America wants to get this done," Buttigieg said on Tuesday.

"How much longer can something go against the will of the American people before we have a break through," he continued. "That is why my plan focuses on political action, policy action, and civic action. Right now it doesn't seem like there is a penalty to be paid, for example, for Mitch McConnell's decision to prevent the universal background check legislation that passed the house."

Buttigieg will end his day in Orlando with a private high-dollar fundraiser.

A flyer for the event stated that entrance will start at $1,000 per person and meet-and-greet opportunities will be provided to those who provide $2,800.

In light of this past weekend's pair of deadly mass shootings that killed 31 people , gun reform is likely to be front and center during the Orlando events.

Buttigieg is making strides in trying to stand out from a crowded field of at least 20 democrat presidential hopefuls.

He leads the pack with more than $24.8 million raised as of mid-July, standing ahead of:

Former Vice President Joe Biden ($21.5 million)

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren ($19.1 million)

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders ($18 million)

California Senator Kamala Harris ($12 million)

Buttigieg is among eight candidates to already qualify for next month's third round of debates.

The next set of two-night debates is set for September 12-13 in Houston, Texas.

Candidates need at least 130,000 unique donors and at least two percent of support in four separate polls to qualify to participate in that debate.