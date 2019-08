Jefferson Road in Henrietta is bracing for another addition and the town is already getting ready for the traffic.

Chick-Fil-A is heading to the southeast corner of the intersection with Marketplace Drive.

A left turn green arrow has been given the go-ahead to be installed at the entrance to Marketplace Drive.

The second Chick-Fil-A in the Rochester area will go onto land currently occupied by an empty Joe's Crab Shack.

Next up is a special permit hearing with the town on August 14.