CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is set to blast off early Thursday morning in the second launch from Florida this week.

ULA Atlas V rocket to launch at 5:44 a.m. Thursday

80 percent favorable weather conditions

Second launch from Florida this week

RELATED: SpaceX Falcon 9 Blasts Off Carrying Communications Satellite

The launch window for the rocket, sitting on Pad 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, opens at 5:44 a.m. and lasts for two hours.

It's carrying a Lockheed Martin-built Advanced Extremely High Frequency communications satellite for the U.S. Air Force.

As of Wednesday night, 45th Weather Squadron forecasters were calling for an 80 percent chance of favorable weather.

Stay with Spectrum News for live coverage of this and every launch from Florida as part of Destination Space .