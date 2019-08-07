CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is set to blast off early Thursday morning in the second launch from Florida this week.
The launch window for the rocket, sitting on Pad 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, opens at 5:44 a.m. and lasts for two hours.
It's carrying a Lockheed Martin-built Advanced Extremely High Frequency communications satellite for the U.S. Air Force.
As of Wednesday night, 45th Weather Squadron forecasters were calling for an 80 percent chance of favorable weather.
Weather has cleared at Launch Complex 41 for the media remote camera setups. #AtlasV #AEHF5 launch window opens at at 5:44 a.m. EDT Thursday morning. #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/X9gjftwUPi— Jon Shaban 🏪📺🎥🎤 (@Jon_Shaban) August 7, 2019