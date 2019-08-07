ST PETERSBURG, Fla. — Enjoy a fun day in the sun with the ferry to Egmont Key by Hubbard's Marina.

Here are five things to know about Egmont Key Ferry:

Located off the waters of St. Petersburg and Fort De Soto Park, you'll find Egmont Key, an island oasis only accessible by ferry boat. The ferry runs across the water to the island several times a day, where guests can stay on the island for several hours and check out a host of unique activities. The island is home to one of the largest bird sanctuaries in the state, as well as old Spanish fort ruins that were once part of Fort Dade. The Egmont Key Ferry also offers snorkel gear and tours so you can check out the crystal clear blue waters and the ruins under the water off Egmont Key. The tours are $10 per person. For more information, check out their website .