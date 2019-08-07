CLEARWATER, Fla. — It’s a guac-choc kind of Chef’s Kitchen.

That’s right, guac-choc, as in guacamole chocolate.

Guacamole Chocolate Fudge is our recipe.

And it hits all the marks.

It’s plant based, keto-friendly and vegan.

It comes courtesy of Dianna Dowd's at Nature’s Food Patch, and “Di” who heads their cooking events “Demos with Di.”

And it’s super specific, down to the recommended brands.

Nature’s Food Patch is located in Clearwater and Dunedin.

Recipe

Avocado Fudge

2 large organic avocados

2 teaspoons Frontier Organic Vanilla Extract

½ teaspoon Evolution Himalayan Salt

1/3 cup Nativas Organic Cacao Powder

½ cup raw organic walnuts (optional for chopping)

2/3 cup Native Forest Organic Coconut Cream

1 bag Lily’s Non-GMO Sugar-Free Dark Chocolate Chips

¾ to 1 cup Lakanto Monk Fruit/Erythritol (sugar alcohol)

Directions

Line a bread pan with parchment paper.

Measure dry ingredients.

Place in a small mixing bowl, combine and set aside.

Melt chocolate chips in a double broiler or microwave.

Stir continuously to avoid burning.

Combine the avocado with the coconut cream and vanilla, and blend until smooth.

Add melted chocolate to blender and blend.

Next, add dry ingredients slowly, then blend again until completely smooth and well combined.

Taste to check if you want more sweetener or cacao.

Pour mixture in lined pan, top with chopped walnuts, and lightly press them into the mixture.

(Nuts are optional!)

Freeze for six hours.

Remove 20 minutes prior to serving for softening.

Slice into small squares.

Enjoy.