ORLANDO, Fla. — State agents have raided the office of embattled professional guardian Rebecca Fierle, under investigation for her handling of seniors in her care, at least one of whom died.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed Tuesday that it served a search warrant on Fierle’s Geriatric Management office in Orlando.

"FDLE and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on Geriatric Management, LLC, at 1646 Hillcrest St., Orlando. Our case is an active criminal investigation and we cannot provide any other details at this time," an FDLE spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency also wouldn't confirm the scope of its search warrant.

Fierle is facing a series of complaints and inquiries, including a state criminal investigation. After judges began removing her from hundreds of cases, she resigned from all of her cases.

Questions about Fierle's actions started after the May 2019 death of one of her wards, Steven Stryker, who state investigators say died after Fierle placed a "do not resuscitate" order against his family's wishes and then ordered his feeding tube capped against the advice of doctors.

