OCALA, Fla. — Marion County health officials are recommending hepatitis A vaccinations for some patrons of a longtime Ocala restaurant after a worker there tested positive for the virus.

Charlie Horse Restaurant worker tests positive for hepatitis A

If you dined there between certain times, you should get vaccine

Marion Health Department offers free vaccine at Ocala office

The person was employed at the Charlie Horse Restaurant and Lounge on East Silver Springs Boulevard and may have been infectious between July 18 to August 1.

Officials are now urging anyone who ate or drank at the restaurant between July 24 and August 1 get the hepatitis A vaccine, as it may provide protection against the disease if administered within two weeks of exposure.

Patrons who ate or drank there between July 18 and July 23 should also look for signs and symptoms of hepatitis A infection, which includes abdominal discomfort, nausea, vomiting, dark urine, fever, diarrhea, pale white stools, or jaundice. If you have these symptoms, you should promptly seek medical attention.

The Marion Health Department offers free hepatitis A vaccines without an appointment at 1801 SE 32nd Ave., Ocala, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

County residents can also get the vaccine Saturday, August 10 at these times and locations:

From 8 a.m.-noon at the Marion County Health Department, 1801 SE 32nd Ave., Ocala

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Horizon Academy, 365 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala

Anyone with specific questions about possible hepatitis A exposure at Charlie Horse Restaurant and Lounge can call the Marion County Health Department at 352-644-2633.

The disclosure comes just days after a spike in hepatitis A cases prompted state health officials to issue a public health emergency over the outbreak. Marion County is one of more than a dozen counties reporting a "critical" number of cases.