PALM COAST, Fla. — With just a week to go before the first day of school, and this weekend’s shootings at the top of many people's minds, staff with Flagler County Public Schools are going through active assailant training. ​

Teachers learned about signs to look for, how to harden classes

Parents urged to watch their child's social media

RELATED: Check out our Back to School 2019 special section

“It's critically important. because unfortunately we are in a new era in this country," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. "We are seeing these kinds of incidents around the country and as a result we need to be prepared."

Among the teachers going through the training is James Hackett, who has taught at Flagler Palm Coast High School for the last seven years.

“You know in the last what, three, four years, you have more and more shootings at school," said Hackett. "Even at Flagler we had a lot more threats. Last year, I think we had like five or six that we had lockdowns on and stuff like that."

The training, led by Flagler Sheriff’s Homeland Security Division and the school district, teaches staff the signs to look out for and how to harden their classrooms from threats.

“It's always in the back of your mind, when the kids come into the classroom," Hackett said. "They are your kids, you know you treat them like your own. You have got have a game plan no matter what.”

But despite the rise of violence, many teachers are confident in their school's security.

“We have two resource officers on campus, plus about five or six security, the doors are locked. I feel very comfortable at FPC and what is going on," said Hackett.

That is why the sheriff believes parents should feel confident sending their child off to school this year.

“Parents should know that we are doing everything we can jointly to ensure that we have safe grounds on all our school campuses,” said Sheriff Staly.

However, ​one big thing the sheriff says parents can do to help keep the schools safe this year is to monitor their child’s social media.

The Sheriff’s Office has a zero tolerance policy for threats, and parents should make sure their children are not putting any messages of that type online — and any true threat should be reported immediately. ​