CLERMONT, Fla. -- There's a power struggle going on to see who's going to run a historic village in the City of Clermont.

South Lake County Historical Society worried about future of Clermont Historic Village

Members believe the city wants to take control of the village

Issue to be discussed at city council meeting on August 27

Several structures over 100 years old make up the Clermont Historic Village, which is currently operated by the South Lake County Historical Society. A library, vintage homes, and a World War II Quonset hut to name a few.

The South Lake County Historical Society is allowed to operate the village as a non-profit, but recently the organization caught word that the city wants to make a change. The building they're most concerned about is the old train station.

"They want to take over the depot and lease it out to a private party for a business enterprise, rather than using it as part of the historic village," Clermont Historical Society president Jim Briggs said.



"And if we did not cooperate they would take the depot, the pavilion, the Quonset hut and the Cooper Memorial Library," said Donna Digennaro, secretary of the Clermont Historical Society.

According to Briggs and Digennaro, the city wants to take over the depot and turn it into a souvenir shack. It's currently used as a museum and event rental, with proceeds going to the historical society.

"And we do need some funds in order to keep operating with some many regulations and state requirements for nonprofits," Briggs said.

Clermont city manager Darren Gray responded to claims made by historical society members, saying the city has no plans to take over the historic village, despite the rumors that are circulating.

The city council also approved funding for repairs on the Townsend House roof, and added a front gate. The city manager went on to say that he's meeting with society members to get their input.

Still, historical society members say they aren't taking any chances, and will continue to push for what they feel is right, when it comes to preserving part of the city's history.

The South Lake County Historical Society hopes to get a final decision on the issue during an upcoming city council meeting to be held on August 27.​