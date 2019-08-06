TAMPA, Fla. — If you are in the market to buy a new or used car, the state of Florida is launching a week-long campaign to make sure you aren't ripped off.

It’s called Steer Clear of Fraud.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said the weeklong campaign comes after a lawsuit against a North Florida auto dealership, Riverside Chevrolet LLC. of Jacksonville and its owner, Andrew Ferguson, for failing to pay-off liens on cars that were traded in by customers that bought new cars.

The dealership was ordered to pay back more than $1.2 million in restitution to victims, as well as thousands of dollars in fines to the state.

Steer Clear of Fraud will focus in on common car buying schemes including car contracts, odometer roll backs, tag renewal scams, auto repair fraud and lemon law violations.

“We aim to go after those taking advantage of Floridians,” Moody said. “And through efforts both in our investigations, resolutions and education, we know we can make a difference.”

Florida has recovered just under a half billion dollars in money for drivers under the lemon law since 1989.

For more information on the Steer Clear of Fraud campaign, you can visit twitter.com/agashleymoody or twitter.com/flhsmv.