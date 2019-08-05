NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — There were three shark bites at New Smyrna Beach over the weekend, which brings the total number of shark bites in Volusia County this year to nine, according to officials.

There were 3 shark bites at New Smyrna Beach over weekend

Officials: If you see bait fish jumping, get out of the water

RELATED stories: 2 Surfers Bitten by Sharks in New Smyrna Beach Arizona Man Bitten by Shark in New Smyrna Beach



New Smyrna Beach is considered the shark attack capital of the world, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

They say there are things people can do to prevent being bitten.

According to University of Florida, since 1882 until present, Volusia County has the highest number of unprovoked shark bites with 303, followed by Brevard County with 147.

Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Capt. Tamra Malphurs says beachgoers can reduce their risk of getting bitten by staying out of the way.

"If you're in the water, and you see a lot of bait fish jumping, I would get out of the water until they pass through. Also, if you see birds diving for bait fish, that's another indication a lot of fish out there and there's bigger fish chasing the smaller fish," Malphurs said.

Three beachgoers were bitten in two days this weekend, two surfers and one visitor from out of state.

So far, there has never been a fatality in the county. Malphurs says sharks are not actively looking for people, but they are looking for a fish snack.

"When the water is really murky, it's kind of a mistaken identity. It's usually a bite and release," she says.

Malphurs says the most dangerous aspect of the water are not the sharks, but rip currents.

In fact, Beach Safety conduct more than 2,000 rip current rescues each year.​