DAYTON, Ohio—Thousands of people gathered just before sunset Sunday in Dayton’s Oregon District, the arts and entertainment area where a masked gunman took nine lives with an assault rifle and wounded dozens more.

It was an evening designed for healing, but protestors tried to use it as a rallying cry for stricter gun laws.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley quieted the crowd, urging them to save the politics for later. There will be a time for that fight. Sunday was a time to mourn.

The names of all nine slain victims hang on stands under white and red hearts—each with a white rose at its base.

Community leaders read the names of every one of the nine victims out loud.

Melissa Appel tried to make sense of it all.

She knew one of the victims well. She first met Megan Betts in choir at Wright State University two years ago.

Appel says Betts, who was going into her senior year, loved studying Geology, always made her laugh and was driven to succeed.

“Knowing that she's not going to be in class anymore, that I’m not going to see her around, it hurts. But at the same time, she touched my life within those two years that I knew her,” said Appel.

The shooter was Betts’ older brother. So, for Appel, the grieving was mixed with disbelief that her friend’s life was taken by someone so close.

Like Appel, many Dayton residents still find themselves asking why.

“You’re definitely not expecting anything like this. And I’ve never seen anything like this, you know, in the Dayton area. It was a shock,” said Dayton resident William McCall.

“I'm still trying to understand the how’s and the why's. How does somebody that you think you know, be capable of such a thing,” said Appel.

Afterwards, Appel fought back tears and placed a tree of life necklace on a wreath, cementing a friendship she'll never forget—and a life gone too soon.

“That was honestly kind of my way to say goodbye to her. She definitely became like family to me, even though I wish I could have told her so,” said Appel.

And while she admits there will be some tough days ahead, Sunday's vigil is the first step towards healing.