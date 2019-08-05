ORLANDO, Fla. — SpaceX has scheduled a new time for the Falcon 9 rocket launch it delayed over the weekend.

The company announced it would make a launch attempt Tuesday evening for the AMOS-17 mission.

The Falcon 9 will take off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and will send a communications satellite into space that will provide broadband and other communication services over Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

The window opens at 6:53 p.m. ET and lasts until 8:21 p.m. ET.

Just two days later, United Launch Alliance hopes to send an Atlas V rocket into space.

The two hour launch window for its mission to send a communications satellite into space opens at 5:44 a.m. ET Thursday.

