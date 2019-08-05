ORLANDO, Fla. — El Paso law enforcement is investigating a manifesto allegedly left behind by the shooter.

Four page manifesto left behind by El Paso shooter

Cloudfare shut down website where manifesto was posted

RELATED: Two More People Die From Injuries in El Paso

The manifesto is four pages of hate against the Hispanic community.

"I can't change the fact that I'm Latino," Ricardo Negron said. "I can't change the fact that I'm LGBTQ."

Three years ago, Negron ran for his life when a shooter opened fire inside the Pulse Nightclub that killed 49 people.

He watched the same type of hate-filled shooting kill 22 people in El Paso, Texas .

"I want to say it's unbelievable that this keeps happening but unfortunately it's not," Negron said.

"It's time our elected officials step up and denounce these hate crimes," he continued.

He said it starts with U.S. President Donald Trump, whose rhetoric is under the microscope.

In a Florida rally back in May, President Trump made a joke saying in-part 'Only in the Panhandle can you get away with that' after someone yelled to shoot undocumented immigrants trying to cross the border.

In a press conference on Monday, August 5, he said "In one voice our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy."

Negron said now the country must come together to show their fellow neighbors and countrymen love and respect, even if they have any differences, to enact real change.

"Orlando goes by 'Orlando United' after Pulse happened that's been the feeling," Negron said.

He also said he wants to see people demand policy change from their legislatures.

Cloudfare announced it shut down the website where the hate filled anti-immigration manifesto was posted.

It was the third mass shooting allegedly connected to the website.