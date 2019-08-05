ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Miami Marlins have apologized for a Twitter post that used the Tampa Bay Rays name to make light of Steve Irwin's death.

Marlins sent tweet Sunday, apologized Monday

Post mentioned Steve Irwin, who died in 2006 after stingray pierce

Irwin was the famed "Crocodile Hunter" and TV personality who died in 2006 after he was pierced in the heart by a stingray.

At 4:17 p.m. Sunday, the Marlins sent a tweet that said, "yOU'RE LITERALLY THE ANIMAL THAT KILLED STEVE IRWIN LOG OFF" (sic).

The tweet received more than 500 comments. One of them said, "This is not a good tweet, guys. Put yourself in his kids’ shoes, and imagine them reading this."

On Monday, the team made another post on Twitter that said: "Hi, guys. Like everyone who grew up watching him, we miss Steve. We’re so sorry to have made light of his passing."

According to published reports, the Marlins also addressed the matter internally.