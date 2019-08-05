PALM COAST, Fla. — An AdventHealth surgeon is facing strangulation and domestic violence charges after a fight with his wife after dinner, according to a Sheriff's Office report.

John Joseph Cascone, 54, of Palm Coast was arrested on Sunday after the dinner the night before, Flagler County deputies say in an affidavit. He's a general surgeon at AdventHealth Palm Coast Hospital.

According to an arrest affidavit, Cascone had gone out to dinner with his estranged wife and their young daughter.

He and his wife both told investigators that she had a few drinks during dinner. A verbal argument escalated into a physical fight when they got home, and she ended up on the bathroom floor with an injury to the back of her head. Medical personnel who responded confirmed the injury.

The couple gave conflicting statements about what happened during the actual fight — she told investigators that he'd attacked her, and he said she fell and became combative when he tried to help her — but both told deputies that she has short-term memory trouble from a previous injury and takes medications.

Cascone and his wife went their separate ways for the evening, and the woman's ex-husband — whom deputies said in the incident report was a family friend — was called to come get her and the daughter. An investigator recommended she go to a hospital to be checked out, and the ex-husband agreed to take her.

The next day, deputies following up found out she'd gone to AdventHealth Palm Coast, and medical staff there determined she had an active brain bleed and transferred her to UF Health in Jacksonville, the affidavit said.

Flagler deputies went there to interview the woman again. She told them she was interested in getting an injunction against her husband but was afraid to do so. She again told deputies she'd been physically attacked by Cascone.

But then she took back what she said, the affidavit says, telling investigators that she didn't want Cascone to be arrested and that he just "has psychological and financial problems and lost control."

When investigators talked with medical staff at UF Health, they said the woman had bruising and swelling consistent with her original story, and that some of the bruises were in various stages of healing all over her body.

Deputies went to the Palm Coast home and took Cascone into custody, the affidavit said.