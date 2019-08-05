COLUMBUS, Ohio– Nine people were killed and dozens of others were injured in Dayton Sunday in the second American mass shooting in 24 hours, and the third in one week.

The Dayton shooting is at least the 22nd mass killing involving guns in the U.S. this year.

HOW IT STARTED

At 1:05 a.m. Sunday, a gunman opened fire just outside Ned Peppers bar in Dayton’s Oregon District, killing 9 people and injuring dozens of others.

Dayton police said that officers nearby were able to "put an end to it quickly."

Officers fatally shot him within 30 seconds of the beginning of the incident.

Mayor Nan Whaley said during a news conference Sunday morning that the shooter wore body armor and carried a large firearm.

The shooting in Dayton came hours after a young man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 22 dead and more than two dozen injured.

On July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California.

ABOUT THE DAYTON GUNMAN

According to Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl, the gunman was a 24-year-old Bellbrook man.

The shooter was armed with a .223 caliber rifle with 100 round drum magazines.

The AR-15 style weapon he used to carry out the attack was purchased legally.

The shooter wore body armor, a mask, and hearing protection.

He had a limited criminal history that consisted of a few traffic violations.

At this time, there is no motive or speculation as to what his motive may have been.

THE VICTIMS

Lois Oglesby, a 27-year-old mother of two

Megan Betts, the 22-year-old sister of alleged shooter and Wright State University student

Nicholas Cumer, a 25-year-old intern at the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance in Dayton

Logan Turner, a 30-year-old machinist

Thomas McNichols, a 25-year-old father of four

Derrick Fudge - 57

Monica Brickhouse - 39

Saheed Saleh - 38

Beatrice Curtis - 36

WHAT OHIO LAWMAKERS ARE SAYING

On Sunday morning, Ohio leaders were quick to condemn the violence that erupted in our backyard.

Some are calling for action; others are offering words of comfort.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered flags across the state remain at half-staff to honor the victims. He issued a statement Sunday morning, saying that he and wife Fran "join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families...I commend Dayton Police and other first responders for their bravery and quick response to save lives and bring an end to this tragedy."

Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) said in a statement, "We are grateful for the heroic response of Dayton Police officers and other first responders. Our deepest sympathy goes to the families of those killed and wounded in this cowardly attack."

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R-Ohio) said, “Today is a day of sorry and grief. Darlene and I are praying for the victims and their families.”

U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Urbana) said in a tweet, “There is no place in America for hatred. There is no place in America for racism. We are the UNITED States, the greatest nation ever.” He called for unity in “condemning this evil.”

U.S. Congressman Dave Joyce (R-Russell Twp.) said, “In the future, we must put aside partisan politics and come together as a nation to fight this senseless violence.”

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Cleveland) called for action, asking for legislative intervention to stop the carnage. He said, “I hope that Senator McConnell would bring the Senate back tomorrow, and pass the background check bill and send it to the President, and the President must sign it. Period.”

U.S. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo) also called on McConnell to act. She said, “The House already passed a comprehensive background check bill that would help. Now, Mitch McConnell must decide whether to stand w/Americans or NRA.”

U.S. Congressman and presidential hopeful Tim Ryan (D-Niles) was more pointed in his criticism, blaming the President’s rhetoric for emboldening a shooter in El Paso, Texas, who gunned down 20 innocent people at a Walmart Saturday night.

“I’m saying I read the manifesto that this person who committed the crime in El Paso wrote and it was all about Mexicans. It sounded like parts of it could have come out of a Trump Rally,” Ryan said.

Sen. Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering) vowed to work with the Governor to find a solution to these ever-frequent tragedies. She said, “These senseless shootings must stop, and I am committed to working with the Governor, local leaders, and our Dayton community as a whole to prevent these attacks on our citizens.”

U.S. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus) said, “While we pray for the victims, their family and friends, we must also commit to do more. Gun violence is a national emergency, and all of us have a role in helping eliminate this epidemic. That is why I remain committed to fighting gun violence. Enough is enough."

VIGIL

Thousands gathered in Dayton Sunday night for a vigil at the same location where the shooting occurred.

The event brought together family and friends of the victims, first responders and community leaders.

Protestors used the opportunity as a rallying cry for stricter gun control.

The names of all 9 slain victims hung on stands under white and red hearts—each with a white rose at its base.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

A family assistance center is set up at the Dayton Convention Center at 22 E. 5th Street.

Family and friends looking for information on loved ones can go to the Convention Center or call (937) 333-8430.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Dayton Police ask anyone who saw the incident or knows anything about it to call either 937-333-COPS or a hotline 937-225-6217.

Dayton officials have said in the wake of yesterday's mass shooting, there is not an urgent for blood. But people still want to help, and the Community Blood Center has seen an increase in donors.

On Friday, the downtown Community Blood Center will hold a Dayton Strong Blood Drive for people who want to help and give back to the community. They’ll open at 7 a.m. and provide snacks and refreshments.

A donation fund has been setup for the families of the victims.

Checks will also be accepted (memo line: Oregon District fund) or donate online.