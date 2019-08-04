BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A non-profit in existence for 60 years dedicated to sea turtle conservation says an upcoming Brevard County commission meeting might put sea turtles at risk.

According to the meeting agenda, about 2500 citizens signed a petition to ask commissioners to amend an ordinance that does not allow dogs on the beach from Sandy Shoes Resort to the Sebastian Inlet.

Sea Turtle Conservancy Coordinator, Sarah Rhodes-Ondi, says shes worried about the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge becoming dog friendly for an 11 mile stretch of road.

“This is a magical sea turtle nesting beach , its the most important one in the entire US for loggerheads,” she says.

Citizens are requested to allow dogs on the beach before 9 am and after 5 pm but Rhodes-Ondi says this is prime sea turtle nesting and hatchling times. According to Sea Turtle Conservation, about 90 percent of sea turtles nest in Florida,

“We have about 20 thousand nests already reported dogs are known to chase turtles , dig up their nests and identifying them,” Rhodes-Ondi adds.

The Brevard County Commission is meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6 to discuss this proposed plan.

Sea Turtle Conservancy started their own petition requesting people to keep the ordinance in place not allowing dogs on the beach.