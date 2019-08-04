MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — In Brevard County , a battle is brewing over the idea of allowing dogs on a beach, especially amid sea turtle-nesting season.

County commissioners next week will discuss the idea of opening up 11 miles of the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge to dogs.

While many dog owners are on board, a conservation group says that will only cause problems for the loggerhead, green, and leatherback sea turtles nesting in the refuge.

On its Facebook page , the Sea Turtle Conservancy says dogs would dig up turtle nests, scaring off adult sea turtles and threatening the hatchlings.

The group says dogs may threaten According to the conservancy, the refuge “hosts the single most important sea turtle nesting beach in the United States.”

Sea turtle nesting season runs through October 31.

It's illegal to disturb the turtles and their nests.