ORLANDO, Fla. — Pulse and Parkland shooting survivors are speaking out, following the deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas.
At least 20 people were killed Saturday in the mass shooting at a busy shopping area, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. Hospital officials said another 26 people were injured and being treated.
Brandon Wolf survived the Pulse shooting in Orlando in 2016. His friend, Drew Leinonen, was one of 49 people murdered.
Brandon, who is now a gun reform activist, called for policy change on social media, saying: “El Paso deserved better. We all do.”
Orlando Mayor Dyer tweeted his support to El Paso Saturday, saying: “Truly heartbreaking to learn that yet another community has to endure great pain after a horrific, senseless act of violence.”
In February 2018, 17 people were killed in Parkland, Florida at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jaime, tweeted about the need for political leaders to deal with the gun problem.
Julie Gehring, of Orlando, is part of Moms Demand Action. The organization was formed after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, where 20 children and six adults were killed in Connecticut.
Gehring is in Washington, D.C with thousands of people who are pushing for tougher gun laws.
“Every mass shooting gathers attention,” she told Spectrum News 13. “I have talked with so many mothers and fathers who have lost loved ones. It just takes one person to fundamentally change someone’s lives.”