ORLANDO, Fla. — Storms are becoming less numerous across east Central Florida and this will give way to hotter temperatures.

Temperatures that are closer to average for early August. Skies will be partly sunny this afternoon with a 40 percent coverage of rain and storms. The best chance for rain will come this afternoon and the best chances for storms will be areas along I-4 and to the south and east.

The farther south you are of Orlando, the greater the chance for showers and thunderstorms. This where greater moisture is in place to fuel showers and thunderstorms for today and the start of the week. The coverage of rain will remain at 40 percent on Monday.

The lower rain chances will allow temperatures to heat back up into the upper 80s and lower 90s in the coming days.

There will be a bit of a spike in the coverage of storms on Wednesday as some moisture increases across Central Florida. This will lead to a wider coverage of storms across central Florida for mid-week. High temperatures will continue to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s though week’s end.

The weather forecast models are in disagreement on the rain potential for next weekend. Right now, the coverage looks to be around 40 percent for both next Saturday and Sunday as a front moves into the southeast.

But, there are timing differences between the models on when the front will arrive and how that could influence the coverage of storms. This will be fine-tuned in the coming days, but the rain chances for next weekend could go up again.

TROPICAL UPDATE

A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles continues to produce an area of disorganized cloudiness and showers. Environmental conditions are not favorable for development in the coming days. The chances of this system developing further tropical characteristics continues to drop.

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair today. Wave heights will be running at 1 to 2 plus feet this afternoon. The risk of rips is moderate and it is best to swim within sight of lifeguard and never alone. Ocean temperatures are in the low to mid-80s.

The ultraviolet index is extreme, which means sunburn could happen in less than ten minutes.

If you’re boating, storms will be likely. The winds will be out of the southwest at 10 knots. Seas will be running at 2 to 3 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

