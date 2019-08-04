ORLANDO, Fla. — The local cycling community is mourning the loss of one of their riders. David McGrinn was hit by a vehicle near Orlando International Airport last week and later died at an area hospital.

McGrinn was part of Nona Cycle.

Members of his organization and a number of cycling clubs hitting the street Saturday afternoon for a “Memorial Ride” going from Lake Nona to Celebration of Life held for him at Heartcry Chapel in St. Cloud.

McGrinn was a husband and a father to a 9-year-old. He was also a pastor and Marine Corp Veteran.

“David was a kind gentle man from every who has talked with him with talking with his wife and family he was a man of great faith and a man who wanted to inspire people,” said Debra Lowe, a member of Nona Cycle

The cycling community placed a “ghost bike,” painted white, at the crash scene.