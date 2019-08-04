EL PASO, Texas -- In the border town of El Paso, Texas, a shooter opened fire and left 20 people dead and more than two dozen injured.

Here are some of their stories:

DECEASED:

Jordan Anchondo was among those killed in El Paso, Anchondo's sister said, and she apparently died while protecting her 2-month-old son from the hail of bullets. Leta Jamrowski of El Paso spoke to The Associated Press as she paced a waiting room at the University Medical Center of El Paso, where her 2-month-old nephew was being treated for broken bones—the result of his mother's fall. “From the baby's injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him,'' she said. “So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that's why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life.” Jordan, a mother of three, and Andre Anchondo had dropped off their 5-year old daughter at cheerleading practice before going to shop for school supplies on Saturday at a Walmart in El Paso. They never returned. Andre Anchondo remained unaccounted for. Bodies of victims were still in the Walmart on Sunday.





Andre Anchondo, husband of Jordan Anchondo, was killed, a family member confirmed to CNN. Andre Anchondo recently turned his life around after struggles with drug dependence and run-ins with the law, a friend recalled. The friend, Koteiba "Koti'' Azzam, made calls on Sunday to learn the whereabouts of his friend, who remained unaccounted for. Bodies of victims were still in the Walmart on Sunday. Azzam said Anchondo had started a business in El Paso, building things from granite and stone, and made it successful through hard work. He also was on the verge of completing a home for his family. Now, his wife is dead and he himself might not have survived.



Arturo Benavides, according to his relatives, was killed. Family members posted on Sunday morning on Twitter that he was one of the 20 people killed in the shooting. Benavides was at the self-checkout in Walmart when the shooting started.

PLEASE SHARE, my cousin Turi was in Walmart in El Paso TX at the self checkout when the shooting took place. His wife Patty made it out, but he is missing. He isn’t in the hospitals or at reconnection. Medics are saying to prepare for the worst. Keep my family in your prayers 💙 pic.twitter.com/aFURR85aqt — LIN🌻 (@_lynnseeey) August 4, 2019

INJURED:

Mario de Alba, 45, had come to El Paso with his family from Mexico to go shopping. Described by his sister Cristina de Alba as an "excellent father" and as a "decent, hardworking person," he was in serious condition Sunday after being shot in the back, the bullet exiting via his diaphragm. His wife, Olivia Mariscal, and 10-year-old daughter Erika both appear to be recovering after also being wounded, de Alba said from the El Paso hospital where her brother is being treated. The family lives in Chihuahua, Mexico, a four-hour drive south of El Paso, and was buying school supplies in the Texas city. El Paso is a popular shopping destination for people who live in northern Mexico.

Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said six Mexicans also were wounded in the shooting, including:

Nuestras condolencias a mexicanos fallecidos en El Paso:

1. Sara Esther Regalado

Cd. Juárez, CHIH.

2. Adolfo Cerros Hernández

Aguascalientes, AGS.

3. Jorge Calvillo García.

Torreón, COAH.

4. Elsa Mendoza de la Mora.

Yepomera, CHIH.

5. Gloria Irma Márquez

Juárez, CHIH. — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) August 4, 2019

Ebrard said the man and woman are from Chihuahua. He said the other three wounded Mexicans, whose names weren't given, were two men and a woman from Torreon, in Coahuila state, and Ciudad Juarez.

This is a developing story. Spectrum News will continue to bring you the latest updates as they become available.