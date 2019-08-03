ORLANDO, Fla. — Storms will continue Saturday.

The rain won’t be as widespread or long lasting as it was on Friday.

But, a trough of low pressure to our west will keep the winds predominately out of the southwest. This will push the west coast sea breeze inland quickly today. Rain will increase from west to east this afternoon. The best chance for rain will be for areas along I-4 and to the east, southeast of Orlando.

The farther north and west you are, the lower the rain chances will be today. The east coast sea breeze will be pinned up against the coast with weather setup. This will lead to a good chance for rain and stronger storms along the coast today. Storms will taper off overnight tonight. This will lead to partly cloudy skies.

Afternoon highs today will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Temperatures will fall back into the low to mid-70s for Sunday morning.

The coverage of rain will go from 60 percent this afternoon back down to 50 percent on Sunday afternoon.

Drier air will continue to limit the coverage of rain west and north of Interstate 4 on Sunday. This will leave the best chance for scattered rain and storms on Sunday to areas along I-4 and to the south and east of Orlando. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will be a touch warmer on Sunday with a lower coverage of rain.

The coverage of daily storms will return to average for early August across Central Florida. It will be 40 to 50 percent for the first half of the week. High temperatures will return to the lower 90s with morning temperatures starting out in the mid-70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE

A tropical wave located several hundred miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles continues to produce a large area of disorganized rain and storms. Strong upper-level winds are currently keeping this system from further organizing. But, conditions could become a little more favorable for development early next week. It could develop into a tropical depression by Monday.

This system will then run into more unfavorable conditions as it nears the Caribbean, but we will continue to watch this feature and have updates every hour in your Tropical Update at :51 past the hour.

Surfing conditions will be fair today. Wave heights will be running at 2 to 3 plus feet this afternoon. The risk of rips is moderate and it is best to swim within sight of lifeguard and never alone. Ocean temperatures are in the low to mid-80s. The ultraviolet index is extreme, which means sunburn could happen in less than ten minutes.

If you’re boating, storms will be likely. The winds will be out of the southwest then switching to the southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be running at 3 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

