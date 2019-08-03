KISSIMME, Fla. — A certified nurse in Kissimmee saved the life of a man who drove into her home.

Crash happened on Camila Drive in Kissimmee

Carmen Roman received her training through Project Open

But for this good samaritan, she just believes she was at the right time at the right place.

Imagine being at home with your kids when you feel and hear a car crash into your home.

"Boom...he hit the house, hit the house…," said Carmen Roman. "I came out running and noticed he was unresponsive."

Roman says she ran to aid an unconscious man in the car outside of her Camila Drive home. Before crashing into Roman’s home, the driver hit the fence of another house.

"Started rubbing his chest to see if I could get him back, he just left," Roman said. "Stiff like a cement block, no breathing, no pulse… Started doing 30 compressions on him."

According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol the driver suffered a seizure and was later transported to a medical facility.

Roman says she knew exactly what to do thanks to Project Open-- A joint partnership between Community Vision and the Osceola Council on Aging.

This program trains individuals who are seeking a career, but can’t afford the training. Project Open has a 97 percent graduation rate and 76 percent of their students are out working on the field.

"We are very proud of Carmen and of all of our students," said Project Open Case Manager Elsie Monge. "Cause they have achieved so much."

There was debris outside the home, as well as inside.

Despite the damages made to the home due to the crash, Roman did not think about it twice when it came to rescuing the driver.

Roman is trained as a Certified Nursing Assistant but wants to further her education to one day become a paramedic and help save more lives.

"The program showed me how to react," she said. "The program showed me not to panic in a moment that somebody needs help."