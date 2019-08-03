ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Back to school is right around the corner, and parents are gearing up to get much-needed supplies.

Rockledge Christian center hosts "back-to-school bash"

They're giving away free backpacks, food, supplies, haircuts

The event continues Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Faith Temple Christian Center who partnered with Unity and Family of Brevard, welcomed hundreds of families to give them free backpacks, food, school supplies, and haircuts.

Even though volunteers started their day early to get the food and supplies ready, it didn't stop them from bringing the energy to the back-to-school bash with dancing and singing.

According to Amy Robinson, they started fundraising months ago while recruiting sponsors too and are giving about 650 backpacks away to those in need.

Tania Johnson is at the back to school bash with her kids and says this was a perfect way to spend a Saturday with her kids, a little bonding time before they go back to school.

“I have a total of five children that are still in school, so it’s a tremendous help with school supplies. This helps to supplement,” Johnson explained.

Johnson says between the free backpacks, haircuts, and food, she's saving about $50-60 per child. Because of this event, Johnson has one thing less to worry about this upcoming school year.

Even volunteers and church members like Robinson brought their kids to start instilling a sense of community by doing something kind for others.

“It’s necessary for the children to start doing this now, you have to start making them understand that you have to sew into your community that you live in. If you do not, they will be nothing for you later,” Robinson explained.