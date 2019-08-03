DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 6-year-old boy died Saturday after drowning at Daytona Lagoon, the water park confirmed.

According to Daytona Lagoon, the boy was with his family at the water park and was in a wave pool during the drowning incident.

Officials say he was taken out of the wave pool, and lifeguards tried to perform CPR and “other life-saving maneuvers” on the child before an ambulance arrived. A guest at the water park who is a doctor also tried to assist.

Ultimately, the boy died while he was being transported to Halifax Hospital around 12:45 p.m.

“We are completing a thorough review of the incident and cooperating with local authorities, as the safety of our guests is and remains a top priority,” said Tyler Currie, General Manager of Daytona Lagoon, in an official statement.

He also added, “This is a tragedy that leaves us all with heavy hearts.”