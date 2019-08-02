SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman often seen in red shoes is accused of breaking into cars across Central Florida, according to Seminole County deputies.

Deputies say the woman, nicknamed the "Red Shoe Burglar," is responsible for at least 16 break-ins.

The woman has targeted cars parked at trail heads and area gyms, according to deputies. She has broken car windows and taken purses, using the stolen credit cards to buy gift cards at nearby stores, deputies say.

In surveillance photos, the woman is often seen wearing red shoes and a baseball cap.

The Seminole County's Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline 1-800-423-TIPS.