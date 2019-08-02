ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Winter Park man entered guilty pleas on Thursday that stemmed from alleged real estate and business scams in Central Florida.

Bryan L. Brewer faces as much 60 years in federal prison

Guilty of wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering

Brewer pledged to pay restitution to victims

The scams have a combined value of more than $9 million.

Federal officials launched investigations into two operations headed by Bryan L. Brewer and filed a criminal complaint against him in February 2019.

In one operation, Brewer is accused of falsifying documents to inflate the value of a paddleboard manufacturer USBoardco, also known as WatersEdge, to solicit an investor. The alleged victim invested more than $1 million based on falsified bank statements, tax returns and other financial documents, according to federal prosecutors.

The second alleged scheme involved real estate in Seminole County. An alleged victim loaned more than $4 million to help Brewer buy the property in 2012 and obtained a mortgage for the land.

"A couple of years later, Brewer defrauded a bank into lending his companies $7.75 million that involved Brewer forging documents and using a fake email account that he had created for his investor," a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida said.

These maximum penalties Brewer faces for each charge are:

20 years for wire fraud

30 years for bank fraud

10 years for money laundering

A sentencing date was not available at the time of writing this article.

The FBI and IRS have investigated Brewer. Assistant U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg prosecuted.