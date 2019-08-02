WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy is now being charged as an adult in the deadly shooting of a 25-year-old Winter Garden man.

Vamari Bostic charged as adult in deadly shooting

PREVIOUS STORY:

13-Year-Old Charged With 1st-Degree Murder in Winter Garden Shooting

Vamari Bostic, who was 13 at the time of the shooting, faces a manslaughter charge.

Police say Bostic shot and killed James Bacon overnight on July 4 due to an ongoing dispute. The teen turned himself in to police hours after the shooting.

Bostic also faces a grand theft charge in another case. He is due back in court on August 19.