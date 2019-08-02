TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County may be considering a new location for a ferry terminal — on Mosaic property.

Hillsborough County holds town hall on proposed Cross Bay Ferry

Private companies would cover operating, maintenance, repair costs

County would cover capital costs like ferries, terminals, and docks

A town hall meeting was held to talk to residents about the proposed Cross Bay Ferry.

"We're very interested in any kind of improvement in transportation that alleviates the traffic on the roads," said Fran Bodman, who attended the meeting.

HMS Ferries , which operates the Cross Bay Ferry now between Tampa and St. Petersburg, and South Swell Development group have submitted a proposal to Hillsborough County to launch a fulltime public/private south county ferry service.

The private companies would cover the operating, maintenance, and repair costs over a 20-year period.

The county and other agencies would pick up the tab for capital costs like ferries, terminals, and docks.

Commissioners said the county is now in talks with Mosaic to possibly build one of the terminals on its property.

Commissioner Pat Kemp, who supports the ferry project, said it could help ease traffic congestion.

"It would be amazing to take more than 2,000 cars off the road everyday just between MacDill and South County," she said.

But some residents voiced concerns about how the ferries might impact the environment.

"When you're going to have these big ferry boats in and out every 10-15 minutes pushing big waves, it's just going to cause more erosion on the shorelines, and the bird habitat going in and out," said Greg Leonard.

Commissioners are expected to take a vote in September.

If the project moves forward, full-service ferry service could be running within three years.