ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World passholders can again receive complimentary gifts during the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival this year.

Passholders can pick up 2 magnets and a coaster set

Food & Wine Festival runs August 29 through November 23

This time, Disney will offer passholders two magnets and a Minnie Mouse coaster set.

The magnets will be a Chef Minnie magnet (available August 29-October 14) and a Chef Remy magnet (available October 15-November 23).

On a passholder's fourth visit to the festival, they will be able to receive a free wooden coaster set featuring Chef Minnie.

Disney World passholders can receive 3 free gifts at this year's Epcot International Food & Wine Festival--a Chef Minnie magnet, a Chef Remy magnet on select dates and a Chef Minnie wooden coaster set on their 4th visit. #AttractionsInsider pic.twitter.com/hfTeJTJ9IO — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) August 2, 2019

The magnets and the coaster set can be picked up at either Mouse Gear or Disney Traders.

Disney's Animal Kingdom will also be giving out a free magnet.

Starting August 29, passholders can pick up a Simba magnet at Disney Trading Co.

Disney World passholders can also receive this free Simba magnet at Disney's Animal Kingdom starting August 29. Pick up location will be Disney Trading Co. pic.twitter.com/AuLpOxN7M4 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) August 2, 2019

Passholders must present a valid annual pass and ID to receive the free gifts.

The Epcot International Food & Wine Festival runs August 29 through November 23.