ORLANDO, Fla. — A major development near Orlando's College Park neighborhood took a big step forward this week.

Land being cleared along Princeton Street near Orange Blossom Trail

Packing District will repurpose warehouses, add food halls, public park

PREVIOUSLY: 'Packing District' could reshape Orlando's College Park

Crews were out again Friday clearing a wooded area along Princeton Street between John Young Parkway and Orange Blossom Trail.

The work is part of ongoing construction for the Packing District , a development that Spectrum News 13 first told you about almost two years ago involving the city of Orlando and Dr. Phillips Charities.

The project will repurpose old warehouses, reshape some roads in the area, and include a food hall and new living spaces.

Some people who live in the area say they think the development will worsen water runoff problems that they say they've been experiencing.

Orlando city officials say the project complies with all environmental regulations, and that a park that the city is building as part of the development will preserve the property’s wetlands and actually improve water runoff in the area.

The size of the project will eventually span over 200 acres, with the public park taking up 66 acres of that.