ORLANDO, Fla. — Increased coverage of showers and thunderstorms are likely today with ample tropical moisture available.

Heavy downpours are possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy, causing temperatures to stay in the low to mid-80s. Numerous showers and storms are likely again tomorrow with locally heavy rain possible. Highs will run in the mid-to-upper 80s.

The tropical moisture will stick around into Sunday, keeping rain chances elevated. Otherwise, typical August weather will hold into next week with daily afternoon storm chances and highs close to the seasonal average, in the low 90s.

Beach and Boating Forecast

An increased east-southeast windswell will occur as wave heights pick up to around 2 to 3 feet in the nearshore waters. Surf conditions will be poor to fair — it is encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower. Those in small craft are urged to use caution with seas around 3 to 4 feet offshore and winds around 10 to 15 knots. Numerous showers and storms are likely.

We continue to watch two systems in the Atlantic.

In the tropics, there is a wave over the open Atlantic that we are still monitoring for potential development, although conditions are looking less favorable for that today.

As this feature pushes west toward the Lesser Antilles, it has a moderate chance of becoming a tropical cyclone by early next week. Regardless, there are no direct threats to Florida at this time.

