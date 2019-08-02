ORLANDO, Fla. — After several shootings in Orange County in the last couple of weeks, Sheriff John Mina answered questions Thursday about what's being done to protect people.

In response to the recent wave of violence in the county, Mina said he will be meeting with state, local, and federal partners throughout Central Florida to identify any trends in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office tells Spectrum News 13 there have been 40 homicides in the county this year compared to about 28 at this time last year — and often they are not random.

"In many of these shootings and homicides that have occurred, people know who has done these crimes. Many of the crimes, many of the shootings are folks who are already involved in high-risk behavior such as drug-related activity, so we are hoping people come forward,” Mina said.

Detectives have new technology to help solve homicides, including rapid DNA tech that can give preliminary results in 90 minutes, rather than five weeks.

“We have some of the best technology and tools available in the United States right here in Central Florida, so that's not the issue,” Mina said. “We need folks to come forward from the community to help us out a little bit.”

Mina also said they will continue doing community events to build relationships and trust.

While he didn't explain specific techniques, Mina said they are conducting operations based on where violent crime in the county is happening.