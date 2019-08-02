PALM BAY, Fla. — A rundown playground in Palm Bay has gotten new life, and soon will be packed with kids enjoying what's left of summer.

New playground at West Oaks Park in Palm Bay

The new playground cost $90,000

Old playground was torn down in 2018 due to safety concerns

The $90,000 playground in the city's West Oaks Park is now open for business. The old one was torn down in 2018 after falling into disrepair and being unsafe for kids.

"The park was a bit of a mess," parent Vesta Burns says. "Worn out, older. There were some safety concerns."

Burns has two girls, 6-year-old Aniah and 4-year-old Olivia. She hesitated bringing her children to the playground before. But the new one, which features slides, a climbing wall and new swing set, is the ideal set up for the girls.

"It's right around the corner," Burns says. "A great escape from all the electronics, breathe some fresh air and meet some new friends."

Meantime, across town, an investigation continues into who burned down another playground.

Investigators say sometime in the early morning hours of July 18, someone torched the equipment at Goode Park on Bianca Drive.

The damage is estimated at $75,000 as the city looks for insurance to cover the loss. Police say they have some leads in the case being called the work of an arsonist.

Back at the new playground, it's already being put to good use.

"The kids are absolutely loving it, it's good to have it here," Burns says.

Anyone with information about the playground arson is asked to call Palm Bay Police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.