ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Local leaders are investing $20 million of your tax dollars to help struggling kids in Orange County.

Non-profits could land funding from Orange County

Officials looking for ways to help struggling youth

LINK: Read the full study

More Orange County headlines

The Orange County commission already funds $67 million worth of children and youth services in the county, but this year it added $20 million.

"Some of the issues that I've seen is the crime. The crime rate has gone up," said Elizabeth Morgan, who has lived in Pine Hills for 30 years.

And she sees daily the problems afflicting the young people growing up there.

"It's very sad the number of crimes and I think that comes because there's not enough dads in the home. Absentee dads, a lot of single moms," Morgan said.

So Thursday night, non-profits came to an information session hoping to find out how to get a piece of that $20 million to help Orange County's youth who are struggling. More than half of the funds have already been allocated.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says leaders understand their youth face many challenges.

Community info session about funding for children’s services happening now at Valencia College. @OCFLMayor telling crowd now how this funding helps kids stay out of Orange Co jail. @MyNews13 #News13Orange pic.twitter.com/lgYf4s7uWW — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) August 1, 2019

After the county decided last year to add the $20 million to the child services funding, it commissioned a study to find out where the money should go.

“There are nine specific zip codes that have really disproportionate numbers of high teenage pregnancy, high dropout, high juvenile delinquency, etc.," Demings said.

According to the study, from 2016 to 2018 there were more than 10,000 youths arrested in Orange County's 53 zip codes.

Half of those arrests were youth that lived in just seven zip codes. Out of the more than 5,000 youth put in detention centers, more than 60 percent of them came from these same seven zip codes.

These statistics show that black youth are disproportionately arrested more than any other race in Orange County.

Pine Hills, among other areas, is located in those zip codes. Those seven zip codes are 32808, 32805, 32839, 32811, 32818, 32810 and 32801.

Morgan says many youth in those areas are lacking guidance.

"They're not bad kids, they just need to be, I think the word is empowered," Morgan said.

"These are individuals who know the neighborhoods, who know the children,” Demings said.

Morgan and others in her community are hoping the money goes directly to giving their youth, their future, a better chance.

According to the study, approximately 69,000 youth live below the poverty level in Orange County. So they're looking for other non-profits to distribute the $9 million that's left.

Groups who want the funding have to be a 501 C-3, must have been in business for one year, and have to be accountable for how the funds are used.

To read the full study, click here.