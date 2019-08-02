ORLANDO, Fla. -- Part of a major road in downtown Orlando will be shut down for I-4 Ultimate work.

Stretch of Colonial Drive to close this weekend

Crews will be working on bridge construction

Detour signs will be posted, drivers urged to slow down and pay attention

Colonial Drive will be closed under I-4 for the whole weekend. Then, Monday through Thursday, it will be closed overnight.

FDOT says the reason is bridge demolition and construction. Amelia Street is an alternate route for those traveling east or west.

"So it's very important that you slow down and pay attention, and then just follow the detour route," FDOT spokesperson Steve Olson said. "You'll get around it OK."

Singer-songwriter Marc Sirdoreus, who performs under the stage name “Marc with a C,” was focused on setting up at Downtown Arts Collective ahead of his performance Saturday, when he got the news late Friday about the impending impact of the I4 Ultimate work.

The venue is just around the corner from the impacted area of Colonial Drive.

"Who can be happy about them shutting down literally the most important pivot point in downtown Orlando on the weekend when the most stuff happens downtown?" Sirdoreus said. "Unless you're just trying to make Orlando mad, there is no real rhyme or reason for this."

Marc says he'll do his best to let people know about construction and Colonial, but he hopes people attending the show will be understanding of the situation.

“Most of them are local, but there are people that are actually coming in from Canada to see the show. They are not ready for this nightmare traffic scenario. I don't know what to do for them,” Marc said.

FDOT says I-4 Ultimate crews will be monitoring the weather over the next few days to see if it will affect their schedule. They've been cleaning up debris and keeping drains clear. Pumps and equipment are on standby if needed to deal with rain.