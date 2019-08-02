NATIONWIDE -- Lowe's is laying off thousands of workers at its stores nationwide.

Major job cuts at Lowe's

The home improvement chain is outsourcing some positions

Thousands of workers will be affected

Job cuts comes at the home improvement chain outsources positions like janitors and assemblers to third-party companies.

The company says that the move will help store associates spend more time on the sales floor helping customers.

Workers whose jobs are being eliminated will get transition pay and the chance to apply for other open roles within the company.