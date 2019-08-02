TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — If you're like most people, you get around town by car, sometimes by bus, maybe on a bike.

"Flying car" prototypes on display at Wisconsin airshow

Companies are working to pioneer flight sharing

Biggest challenge right now is government signing off

No matter the method, getting from point A to B depends on roadways.

But in the not-too-distant future, your daily commute could be taking to the skies.

'Urban Air Mobility' is a fancy term for a world full of flying cars. And the prototypes are on display at the world's largest airshow this summer in Oshkosh, Wisc., — with names like 'vahana', 'autoflight' and the 'verticycle.'

Imagine cruising over earth-bound traffic in those items. Science fiction? Not for much longer.

New companies like Blade and Uber Elevate are working to pioneer flight sharing — using flying cars and hover pads to revolutionize urban transportation.

So far, their biggest challenge isn't technology. It's getting government to sign off.

"We maybe don't move at the speed that industry would like us to move, but we have the safest, most efficient air traffic control aviation system in the world and we want to maintain that," said Steve Weidner of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association. "If you push too far and we go too fast and something happens in the system, that's going to set everything back a decade or more."

That could mean passing some tough new rules that many manufacturers worry could slow the pace of development — development that right now could have automated flying cars soaring above Florida cities within 10 years.