ORLANDO, Fla. — First responders helped more than a half-dozen drivers whose vehicles stalled on streets flooded with water Friday afternoon.

Orange County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff's Office have responded to at least three "water rescue" calls on West Oak Ridge Road, South Rio Grande Avenue and Old Winter Garden Road.

Near Sand Lake Road at Oak Ridge, off Orange Blossom Trail, about seven drivers needed help getting out of high water.

Vehicles' electrical systems can short out in the water, forcing it to have to be towed or pushed.

