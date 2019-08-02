A small, independent bookstore in Webster has got it all.

It's stocked with rare, unusual and hard-to-find books.

Jonathan Smalter has more than 18,000 books at his Webster #bookstore @ymbookseller These are fine books in all catergories including first editions, signed, historical and vintage books. #YourMorningRochester #books pic.twitter.com/pJzQg8ftzL — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) August 2, 2019

Yesterday's Muse Books is celebrating 10 years in the book business.

Owner Jonathan Smalter has a passion for books. He buys and sells all kinds of titles including first edition, signed and antiquarian books.

“I have always loved books. I grew up reading and my grandparents were big craters and they taught me a lot about caring for books," he said. "One of my first memories of my grandmother teaching me how to properly turn the page of a book. There are ways that you can damage books. Do not turn the pages from the bottom we want to turn from the top right and just gently fold it over. “

The store has about 18,000 books that Smalter has purchased from other dealers, at garage sales, book fairs and from people who visit the store to sell old family books.

He has a rare 1930 edition of Moby Dick priced at $1,250 and Disney’s African Lion for $375. He has everything categorized so titles and authors are easy to find.

“I always tell people of the best job in the world," he said. "Anywhere I go, if I am in antique stores or a community garage sale, books are the first thing I gravitate towards, absolutely."

Smalter photographs and posts the detailed condition of every book for online sales can be found here.

Yesterday’s Muse Books is located at 32 W. Main St. in Webster. It’s open Monday through Saturday.